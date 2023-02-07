Calls for improvements to junctions on Shropshire border trunk road

Councillor Ken Skates with Frank Hemmings and Derek Wright

Ahead of an imminent decision over road improvements across Wales, Clwyd South Member of the Senedd, Ken Skates, has met the Minister responsible for transport, Lee Waters, to press for "vital" work to go ahead.

There are daily long queues on the southbound side of the A483 where the road funnels from a dual carriageway into two lanes to cross bridges over the Rivers Dee and Ceiriog before the border with Shropshire as well as queues north.

“The Welsh Government paused work on improvements to the A483 in order to consider them in the context of the climate emergency,” said Mr Skates.

“I’ve consistently argued that the improvements are vital in reducing emissions, safeguarding pedestrian safety on nearby roads and in ensuring buses can operate reliably. It is vital that junction improvements along the A483 are progressed.”

“This decision will impact on the lives of people living in local villages, towns and the city of Wrexham for years to come – a green light for the improvements is essential," Mr Skates said.

It is hoped that the go-ahead for improvements at junctions 3-6 on the A483 would open the door for further work to improve junction 1 at Ruabon – and the Halton roundabout on the edge of Chirk.

Councillor Frank Hemmings, who represents Chirk North on Wrexham Council, said: “I have written to the Minister in the past regarding the A483 improvements. This road is the heartbeat of North East Wales, linking to Shropshire, Mid Wales and the North West of England. We are seeing long delays between Ruabon and Halton on a daily basis, with traffic queueing for some distance either way and creating even more pollution.”