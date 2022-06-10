New city gears up for Wales Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day

Wrexham will host the day next Saturday (June 18) and it is set to see crowds descend into the recently named new city for a parade of service personnel and veterans.

There will also be a fly past by the iconic City of Lincoln Lancaster Bomber which is part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

There'll be lots more to see and do and exhibitions and displays will be open from 10am including inflatables, an active field kitchen and field hospital.

The parade will form up on Bodhyfryd from 10 and will begin at 10.30 led by the Royal Welsh Band.

The Battle of Britain Flight Lancaster Bomber will fly past at 1.38pm. The event will continue until the closing ceremony on Llwyn Isaf at 3.45pm.