Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New city gears up for Wales Armed Forces Day

By David TooleyChirkPublished:

Wales Armed Forces Day will be held in a city close to Shropshire next weekend.

Armed Forces Day
Armed Forces Day

Wrexham will host the day next Saturday (June 18) and it is set to see crowds descend into the recently named new city for a parade of service personnel and veterans.

There will also be a fly past by the iconic City of Lincoln Lancaster Bomber which is part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

There'll be lots more to see and do and exhibitions and displays will be open from 10am including inflatables, an active field kitchen and field hospital.

The parade will form up on Bodhyfryd from 10 and will begin at 10.30 led by the Royal Welsh Band.

The Battle of Britain Flight Lancaster Bomber will fly past at 1.38pm. The event will continue until the closing ceremony on Llwyn Isaf at 3.45pm.

Throughout the day everyone is free to enjoy the exhibitions, chat with the representatives of all three armed services and enjoy their exhibitions and displays. There'll be refreshments available, both alcoholic and non alcoholic and entertainment from the bandstand.

Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Llangollen
Mid Wales
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News