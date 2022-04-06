Notification Settings

Chirk Castle to close as high winds forecast

By Sue Austin

Popular attraction Chirk Castle will be closed on Thursday after high winds were forecast in the area.

Chirk Castle
Chirk Castle

The National Trust property has a policy of closing its estate during high winds because of the number of old and veteran trees along visitor routes.

A spokesman for the castle said: "Please don't walk on the estate. We expect to be open Friday as normal after an early morning safety check."

Meanwhile the Erddig House National Trust property near Wrexham will have a late opening on Thursday.

"We will open at 11am on Thursday due to predicted high winds and Wolf's Den, our natural area, will remained closed for the day," a spokesman said.

Attingham Park near Shrewsbury and Powis Castle in Welshpool are expected to remain open.

Weather forecasters are predicting high winds overnight on Wednesday, carrying on into Thursday morning. The winds are expecting to reach speeds of more than 40 miles per hour with even stronger gusts.

The winds are expected to drop around midday but will still be gusty and around 30mph.

There could also be sharp rain showers.

From Monday Chirk Castle staff are holding an Easter Egg trail for families.

"The trail takes place between Monday and April 24, from 10am to 4pm, so come along and explore the beautiful gardens of Chirk Castle. The price of the trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg at the end."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

