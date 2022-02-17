Notification Settings

MP Simon Baynes given junior role in Culture Department

By David TooleyChirkPublished:

An MP representing an area along the Shropshire border has been elevated to the rank of parliamentary private secretary.

Simon Baynes MP speaking in the House of Commons
Simon Baynes MP speaking in the House of Commons

Conservative Clwyd South MP Simon Baynes has been appointed to the unpaid role supporting the ministerial team at the Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

A "very honoured and delighted" Mr Baynes said: "The work of the department covers many areas of UK Government policy which are extremely important for Clwyd South.

"And I am looking forward to delivering on the Government’s commitments and continuing to work hard for the people of Clwyd South as their local member of Parliament.”

The department is led by Nadine Dorries, who made headlines recently by announcing the BBC licence fee will be frozen for the next two year as she investigates a new funding model for the public broadcaster.

The department has a broad remit which includes being responsible for promoting the UK’s cultural and artistic heritage.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

