The road closure on the A483

The accident happened on the A483 on the north bound stretch between the Halton roundabout near Chirk and Ruabon. It is not yet known if anyone was seriously hurt.

Rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill on both the A483 and the A5 after the accident which happened at about 7.30am. The road was reopened by 10.30am.

Drivers reported the queues stretching back as far as Llangollen on the A5 heading east and south on the A483 towards Oswestry.