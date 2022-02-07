Notification Settings

Crash on main route into Shropshire shuts route near Chirk

By Sue Austin

A main route into Shropshire was blocked on Monday morning after a crash involving a lorry.

The road closure on the A483
The accident happened on the A483 on the north bound stretch between the Halton roundabout near Chirk and Ruabon. It is not yet known if anyone was seriously hurt.

Rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill on both the A483 and the A5 after the accident which happened at about 7.30am. The road was reopened by 10.30am.

Drivers reported the queues stretching back as far as Llangollen on the A5 heading east and south on the A483 towards Oswestry.

Traffic Wales North & Mid said that the road was closed for on and off during that time to deal with the recovery of the vehicles. It urged drivers to find alternative routes.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

