No need for inquiry into Kronospan fire

Lesley Griffiths, was replying to a question from Plaid Cymru Assembly Member, Llyr Gruffydd who urged that the minister agree to hold an independent inquiry with community representation and ensure there was permanent, independent air-quality monitoring around the site to provide community reassurance.

The minister’s answer was that she was awaiting further information from Wrexham Council about the log-yard fire and would be meeting with Natural Resources Wales in the next couple of weeks and would seek assurances from them about the plant. She went on to say “I don’t think there’s a need for an independent inquiry.”

Mr Gruffydd said: “I think residents deserve better than this. There have been numerous fires and safety incidents that deserve further investigation. She also side-stepped my call for permanent independent monitoring of the air quality around the site. It’s just not good enough to dismiss health concerns.”