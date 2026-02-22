106 Shropshire postcodes without power after 'unplanned' outage - with claims it was caused by an 'explosion'
A large number of homes near Oswestry have been left without power following an 'unplanned outage' - with claims it was caused by an 'explosion'.
SP Energy Networks have said 106 postcode areas near the Shropshire town are affected.
One villager has claimed that the outage was caused by an " explosion of an electrical substation in St Martins (Glyn Morlas)." SP Energy Networks has been contacted for further information.
A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: "There is an unexpected power cut affecting the SY11 and SY10 postcode area of OSWESTRY.
"Our engineers are onsite to find and fix the fault as quickly and as safely as possible. We aim to restore power by 22/02/2026, 22:06.
"To protect your equipment, please switch off and unplug all electrical appliances, including your boiler. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."
Full list of postcodes affected below:
SY10 7LB
SY10 7LA
SY11 3EN
SY10 7JX
SY10 7AH
SY10 7AF
SY10 7AQ
SY10 7HD
SY10 7AG
SY10 7JY
CH8 9UT
SY11 3NF
SY11 3NE
SY11 3ND
SY11 3QT
SY10 7AR
SY11 3LF
SY11 3LE
SY11 3PN
SY11 3PP
SY11 3LD
SY11 3PL
SY10 7AU
SY10 7AY
SY11 4NF
SY10 7AL
SY10 7BL
SH10 7BL
SY10 8BJ
SY10 7BH
SY10 7BW
SY10 7BN
SY11 3HJ
SY11 3AN
SY11 3HS
SY11 3AP
SY11 3AW
SY11 3HZ
SY11 3JN
SY11 3DE
SY11 4AS
SY11 4JN
SY11 3NA
SY11 3JA
SY11 3NB
SY11 3JG
SY11 4EB
SY10 2AY
SY10 7BS
SY11 4NJ
SY10 7LG
SY10 7LH
SY10 7AJ
SY11 4NQ
SY11 1HY
SY11 4AF
SY10 1AA
SY11 4AN
SY11 4AW
SY11 4AR
SY11 4AJ
SY11 4QD
SY11 4BF
SY11 4AB
SY11 4AH
SY10 7ER
SY10 7AX
SY11 4AY
SY11 3NG
SY11 3NQ
SY11 3PR
SY11 3PA
SY11 3QR
SY10 7JZ
SY11 4AX
SY11 4FE
SY11 4FF
SY11 4FG
SY10 7LF
SY11 3ER
SY11 3FJ
SY11 3FL
SY11 3FN
SY11 3FP
SY10 7BQ
SY16 7BQ
SY10 7DB
SY10 7LE
SY10 7LL
SY10 7LJ
SY10 7BP
SY11 4NH
SY10 7BJ
SY10 7EJ
SY11 3HH
SY11 3HL
SY11 4ND
SY11 4NB
SY10 7EW
SY10 7EL
SY11 4AL
SY11 4AT
SY11 4AU
SY11 4AP
SY11 4AE
SY11 4FR