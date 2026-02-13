Police seeking man after ‘inappropriate’ incident involving child in Oswestry supermarket
Police in Oswestry are appealing for the public's help after a man reportedly touched a child's clothing and "acted inappropriately" in a store in the town centre.
West Mercia Police has shared a photograph of a man officers want to speak to in relation to an incident in Morrisons in Castle Street last month.
Officers said that a child was in the store with their parent at around 9.30am on Saturday, January 24, when a man "touched the child's clothing and acted inappropriately".
Police have now released an image of a man who might be able to assist with enquiries.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers are keen to speak to the person in this image in relation to an incident at a store in Castle Street in Oswestry.
Anyone with information is asked to call 079809 56643 or email seweryn.szeliga@westmercia.police.uk.