Police seeking man after ‘inappropriate’ incident involving child in Oswestry supermarket

West Mercia Police has shared a photograph of a man officers want to speak to in relation to an incident in Morrisons in Castle Street last month.

Officers said that a child was in the store with their parent at around 9.30am on Saturday, January 24, when a man "touched the child's clothing and acted inappropriately".

Police have now released an image of a man who might be able to assist with enquiries.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers are keen to speak to the person in this image in relation to an incident at a store in Castle Street in Oswestry.

"Around 9.30am on Saturday, January 24, a child was in the store with their parent when a man touched the child's clothing and acted inappropriately."

Anyone with information is asked to call 079809 56643 or email seweryn.szeliga@westmercia.police.uk.