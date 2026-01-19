Teenager, 18, arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drugs after four taken to hospital following Oswestry crash

Three teenagers and a woman were taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries" following the incident in Selattyn, Oswestry on Sunday at around 4.30pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a hatchback had collided with a tree.

A spokesperson said: "One hatchback vehicle with five occupants had collided with a tree near to Carreg-y-big. The vehicle was made electrically safe and all occupants of the vehicle were conveyed to hospitals by land ambulance. Also in attendance was West Mercia Police."

West Midlands Ambulance Service, which also attended, said four people were taken to hospital following the crash.

The scene on Sunday night

West Mercia Police also confirmed a woman had been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

A spokesperson said: "We received a call around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, January 18) with a report of a road traffic collision near Selattyn.

"Officers arrived to find one vehicle involved.

The road where the crash happened on Sunday.

"An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a one-car RTC in Carreg-Y Big, Selattyn, Oswestry at 4.36pm, on Sunday, and sent three ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

“On arrival crews found five patients. Three patients, a woman and two teenage boys, were treated for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“A fourth patient, a teenage boy, was treated for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to Wrexham Maelor Hospital. The fifth patient, a teenage boy, was treated for minor injuries.”