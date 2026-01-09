‘My once strong and proud dad became a shadow of himself as it took hold’ - Family appeal to find cause of Oswestry carpenter’s asbestos-related cancer

Peter Williams from Oswestry died from mesothelioma in 2023. The disease is a terminal form of cancer usually of the lining of the lung associated with exposure to asbestos, often decades previously.

Following the 85-year-old’s death, his family instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers to investigate how Peter developed the disease and whether it was linked to his career.

His family, including his wife, Jeannette, and their daughter Debbie, have now joined with their legal team at Irwin Mitchell to appeal to Peter’s former colleagues to come forward with information on the working conditions he faced.

Peter Williams in his younger days

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who worked with Peter at W Watkins Ltd, which became Watkins, Starbuck and Jones Ltd, Insulated Equipments Ltd, or Pave-Aways Ltd.

Stephen Fitzwalter, the specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Peter’s death, which is another reminder of the terrible legacy asbestos has created, has had a huge impact on his family. They remain devastated by his death and understandably have a number of questions about where he was exposed to asbestos.

“Though Peter’s work took place decades ago, the risks of asbestos were still well-known and employers had a duty to ensure the safety of their employees, even when working at other sites.

“Nothing will make up for what his loved ones have had to endure but we’re determined to help them establish the answers they deserve. If any of Peter’s ex-workmates could come forward with information it could prove vital to our investigations.”

Peter Williams was a carpenter

Peter took down army huts when he worked at W Watkins. While employed by Insulated Equipments, off Sycamore Drive, Oswestry, between 1967 and 1968, he helped make insulation panels which he believed may have contained asbestos. These were then fitted into trains.

While employed by Pave-Aways, in Oswestry, Ltd between 1997 and 2004, he helped strip out former General Post Office (GPO) buildings and Shire Hall in Shrewsbury which he suspected contained asbestos.

Peter started to suffer with symptoms of breathlessness around May 2023. Following tests, he was diagnosed with mesothelioma. He died August 30, 2023.

Debbie said: “Dad was the head of our family and was the person everyone still looked up for help and advice. He was a real family man and nothing was ever too much trouble for him.

“When he started experiencing breathlessness we never thought it would lead to a terminal cancer diagnosis. He fought as hard as he could but it was awful to see how my once strong and proud dad became a shadow of himself as the cancer took hold.

“Things haven’t been the same since dad passed away. My mum has lost her life partner and her main care support while I have lost an amazing dad.

“We all still miss dad and think about him every day. While time has passed it has stood still for our family because of the many unanswered concerns we have as to how dad was exposed to asbestos.

“We’d be grateful for any information which would help investigations into our case. It would be a great comfort to mum to hear from those who worked with dad and we’d really appreciate hearing their recollections.”

Anyone with information about the working conditions Peter faced is asked to contact Stephen Fitzwalter at Irwin Mitchell on 07795 915 567 or e-mail stephen.fitzwalter@irwinmitchell.com