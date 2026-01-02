The emergency services were scrambled to the incident, on Kinnerley Road, Knockin, at around 8.09am today - Friday, January 2.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three crews to the scene from Baschurch, Ellesmere, and Wellington.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

An update from the fire service said that the initial call had reported a person being trapped following the crash, which involved two saloon cars.

It said that crews used specialist machinery, including holmatro cutting equipment and a Tirfor winch, as well as stabilisation equipment to release a person.