Hope House's Winter Wonderland creates magical memories for families

A festive light route around the grounds of the Oswestry-based hospice was lit up for children and families to enjoy, as well as a fully accessible ice-skating rink where families could all skate together as well as performers, singers and entertainers, food and drink - and of course a visit from Santa too.

Melanie Roberts, activities support worker at the hospice, said: “It really was magical to see the families at Hope House have such a fabulous time at the Winter Wonderland.

"These events are designed with the families who need Hope House in mind, which means they are fully accessible and inclusive for all the children and families that use our services.

Ava enjoying the Winter Wonderland at Hope House

"This gives children with life-threatening conditions and their families to have the chance to smile and enjoy some festive fun and time together in an environment made just for them.

Santa dropped in to the wonderland

"This is only made possible thanks to the generous support of our local community. A huge thank you for all your support in making these precious moments happen for families.

Young Oliver enjoying the festive event

"I would also like to specially thank all the volunteers and businesses who gave up their time in help making this happen.”

Carwyn was one of those enjoying Hope House's winter wonderland

People can support Hope House by visiting www.hopehouse.org.uk.

Young Rose joined by her family for the festive celebrations