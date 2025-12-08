We get to know the Oswestry secondary school with a pioneering approach to form time, fostering teamwork and belonging

The Marches School has launched Crew, a new take on traditional form groups that fosters a culture of being ready, respectful, and safe.

Distinct from a conventional tutor group system, Crew is all about teamwork, resilience, and shared success. Pupils actively support one another, participate in activities together, and build a strong sense of belonging. They meet regularly to discuss how their school life is progressing and how they can support each other.

Headteacher Mrs Sally Wilmot said: "We have changed form time, it is no longer form time - we have Crew time. Our tutor groups have now changed to being crews so everybody has a leader.

"The idea is, when you have a crew, everybody looks out for each other, everybody plays a part. You don't let your crew down, there are no passengers.

"We have 'circle up' time where they talk about how their day has been and the week ahead. Their crew leader will be with them the whole time they are there so it is like their school parent."