Santa, Shrek and Minions take to the streets of Oswestry as thousands enjoy Christmas parade
Santa, Shrek and even the Minions were out in force at the Oswestry Christmas Parade this weekend.
Thousands of festive merrymakers crowded the streets as nearly forty floats made their way through the town centre.
