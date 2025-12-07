Shropshire Star
Santa, Shrek and Minions take to the streets of Oswestry as thousands enjoy Christmas parade

Santa, Shrek and even the Minions were out in force at the Oswestry Christmas Parade this weekend.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Thousands of festive merrymakers crowded the streets as nearly forty floats made their way through the town centre. 

Thousands lined the streets for the parade in Oswestry
A brass band marches through playing festive tunes
