Woman dies after car hits fence near Oswestry

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the B5009 near the Queen's Head pub at around 2.30pm on Sunday (November 30).

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines were sent, and were joined by the ambulance service and police.

The crash happened near the Queen's Head, near Oswestry

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed on Monday that a woman had died in the crash.

A spokesperson said the service sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

“On arrival we discovered a car that had left the road and crashed into a fence. There was one patient, a woman," said the spokesperson. “Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

West Mercia Police said the woman who died had been a pensioner.

A spokesperson said on Monday: "We received a call around 2.45pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, November 30) with a report of a road traffic collision on the B5009, Queens Head, Oswestry.

"Officers arrived to find one vehicle involved which had left the road and collided with a fence.

"Despite the best efforts by emergency services, a woman in her 70s was sadly declared deceased at the scene."