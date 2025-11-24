The charity’s Quality Moments Matter campaign runs started yesterday and runs until later this evening - Monday, November 24.

The charity campaign is raising money so that children with life-threatening conditions can live their best lives and create precious memories to treasure with all their family.

The Shropshire Star signed up as a Champion for this year's campaign and its readers have generously been giving money to help build the total.

Every pound raised by the public across the 36 hours is being doubled by local businesses who have pledged to match the public donations – meaning one donation is having twice the impact.

Hope House is aiming to raise £500,000.

So far the total has hit a phenomenal £252,558 - passing the halfway mark, with more than 13 hours of fundraising still to go.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the campaign, Alison Marsh, head of fundraising at Hope House, explained just how the money will make a huge difference to the youngsters the charity supports.

She said: "We need to raise an additional £500,000 to provide even more quality moments that bring fun and joy to every child across Shropshire and Wales.

"We are so grateful to all the local businesses for pledging their support to be one of our generous matchers. But now we need the help from the wider community to unlock that money – and we are delighted that the Shropshire Star has agreed to be a Champion this year and is asking its readers to generously donate and support local children.

"Without that £500,000, we will be able to meet the clinical care needs of the children but would not be able to provide the extra quality activities such as days out and therapeutic play.

“We want all children with life-threatening conditions to have access to adventures and the chance to giggle, play and thrive.

“To never be told that things are impossible, but instead to be surrounded by specialist care staff who help them to overcome challenges and provide opportunities to have the best quality of life possible – with no charge ever made to families.

“Please do donate to the Shropshire Star Champion page and support local children and families today – every donation will be vital to helping us reach our goal.”

People can scan this QR code to support Hope House.

Alternatively, visit hopehouse.org.uk/ShropshireStar or call the Hope House fundraising team on 01691 671671 .