The crash took place on the A5 near Oswestry at around 6.07pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had sent two ambulances and a Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car.

A passing Community First Responder also stopped to assist.

A number of fire crews attended the incident. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of a two-vehicle RTC [road traffic collision] on the A5 in Queens Head, Oswestry at 6.07pm last night.

"The driver of one car, a man, sustained serious injuries in the collision.

"He received trauma care from the team of medics on scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further emergency care.

"The second driver, a man, suffered potentially serious injuries and was treated before being taken to the same hospital for further care."