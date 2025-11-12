The crash took place near the Queen's Head Junction on the A5 near Oswestry at around 6.07pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had sent two ambulances and a Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car.

A passing Community First Responder also stopped to assist.

A number of fire crews attended the incident. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of a two-vehicle RTC [road traffic collision] on the A5 in Queens Head, Oswestry at 6.07pm last night.

"The driver of one car, a man, sustained serious injuries in the collision.

"He received trauma care from the team of medics on scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further emergency care.

"The second driver, a man, suffered potentially serious injuries and was treated before being taken to the same hospital for further care."

In a statement police said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A5 in Oswestry yesterday evening (November 11).

"The collision occurred shortly after 6pm at the Queens Head junction and involved two cars, a Peugeot which was turning right on to the A5 in the direction of Oswestry, and a Ford Focus which was travelling on the A5 in the direction of Shrewsbury.

"The Peugeot driver, a man in his thirties, sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital. The Ford driver sustained minor injuries.

"There was extensive damage to both cars and the road remained closed for around two hours."

Sergeant Jack Gough said: “We would urge anyone who witnessed the collision or who many have dashcam footage to support our investigation to please get in touch.

“Please call 01905 973477 or email me at jack.gough@westmercia.police.uk if you can help.

“Our thoughts remain with the injured man and we wish him a speedy recovery.”