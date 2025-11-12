Poppy and Ava Denton, from Oswestry, have pledged to get the lengths in to complete the 10,000 metre challenge for Cancer Research UK, just weeks after their 16 year old sister, Issy, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Poppy, 21, and Ava, 19, are both swim instructors and lifeguards at Oswestry Leisure Centre, with Poppy also working at Moreton Hall school. They decided to embark on the challenge in order to help cancer research as their sister battles the rare form of leukemia.

Issy, a Year 11 pupil at The Marches School, Oswestry, was diagnosed just three weeks ago after suffering what the family and GP thought was Bell’s Palsy during a school trip to London.

Poppy. Connie and Ava holding Issy.

A precautionary blood test revealed Issy had leukemia and she was admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital before being transferred to Liverpool's Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Poppy and Ava, who are both at the University of Chester but live at home at Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry, have been studying, working and looking after their younger sister, Connie, 12, whilst their parents, James and Marie, remain at Issy’s bedside.

Issy and Poppy

Poppy said: “We wanted to do something to help research into cancer whilst also doing something which we both love doing. We saw the Cancer Research UK swim challenge for November and thought it was a perfect way to help us keep our minds active as well as help others like Issy.

“Everyone has been so generous and we are very grateful.”

Ava and Issy

Ava said: “We both love swimming and spend many hours every week either teaching children to swim or working as lifeguards so it is the perfect fundraising challenge for us.

“It will give us something to focus on and already the money we have raised will make a difference. Our family and friends have been so kind and we would like to thank everyone for their support.”

Issy on a recent holiday

The girls’ father, James, said: “Issy’s diagnosis has been a shock to us all and definitely turned our lives upside down but all four girls have been so strong, especially Issy of course.

“Poppy and Ava have continued with their university studies, with their part time jobs, looked after and supported their younger sister Connie and then decided to do this challenge. We are both so proud of them in every way.”

Marie added: “The girls have been amazingly strong and visited Issy in between their university lectures and work. They are young adults facing a very difficult time but have shown such amazing strength and support to all of us - especially looking after Connie too. We would like to thank everyone who has supported us as a family over the last few weeks.”

Issy, who is a massive F1 fan, has undergone her first round of chemotherapy.

During her first cycle of treatment she received a video message from former F1 driver and presenter Martin Brundle who sent her get well soon wishes whilst at the Austin grand prix.

The two sisters would like to hit a target of £2,000 each if possible.

Poppy’s fundraising page has reached £1,435 and people can donate by visiting https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/poppys-giving-page-2408.

Ava’s fundraising page has already reached £1,265 and people can donate by visiting https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/avas-giving-page-2009.