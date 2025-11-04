Historic Oswestry building project moves forward

Local organisations have united for the group to back the restoration of Llwyd Mansion as Oswestry Town Council prepares a next-phase bid to The National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2026.

'The Llwyd Mansion: Framing the Future' restoration project began in 2023 when the council purchased the building, bringing it into public ownership for the first time in its history.

A successful £479,972 first-round application to the Heritage Fund meant the development phase was able to begin in March this year.

The Llwyd Mansion Steering Group. From left are: Steve Clewes, Oswestry Borderlands Tourism; Steve Wigley, Shropshire Council; Cllr Richard Elmitt, Oswestry Town Council; Rob Lane, Oswestry School; Arren Roberts, Town Clerk; Dawn Roberts, Derwen College; Sam Jones, Project Manager; Kim Wootton, Qube; Ruth Mills, Shropshire Council.

The new steering group is intended to ensure the project reflects the needs and aspirations of the community as it progresses.

Members of the group include Oswestry Borderland Tourism, Oswestry Community Action (QUBE), Designs in Mind, Derwen College, Oswestry School, Shropshire Council, and Historic England.

Llwyd Mansion

Project manager Samantha Jones said: “As Llwyd Mansion belongs to the people of Oswestry, their input is vital. The group will help us connect with as many people in our community as we can so they can help shape the project.”

The collaborative approach is designed to ensure the restored building reflects both Oswestry’s heritage and the needs of the community in the 21st century.

Kim Wootton from Oswestry Community Action (QUBE) said: “The project represents more than the preservation of a historic building - it is a chance to shape its future role at the heart of our town.”

Rob Lane from Oswestry School said: “It is fantastic that the local community is taking stewardship of this historic and culturally important building right in the centre of town. I’m delighted to be able to offer the support of Oswestry School in ensuring that Llwyd Mansion is brought back to life in a sensitive, future-focused and valuable capacity.”

Dawn Roberts from Derwen College added: “Representing the voice of young people with additional needs in the community is vital to help shape the potential and future of this historic building in the heart of our town, Oswestry.”