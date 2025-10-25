Firefighters share dramatic images after two-vehicle crash near Oswestry

Emergency services were called to the scene at Pentre Dafydd, near Hengoed, at around 4.23pm on Friday (October 24), following reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

A crew from Ellesmere Fire Station attended the scene, alongside officers from West Mercia Police.

Although no one was trapped, Ellesmere Fire Station said firefighters provided medical care to five casualties at the scene and worked to make the vehicles electrically safe before recovery.

Images shared by Ellesmere Fire Station showed both vehicles with significant damage, with one appearing to have come to a rest lodged in a hedgerow.

A spokesperson for the fire station said: "At 4.25pm, we were mobilised to reports of a road traffic collision in Hengoed. Crews administered medical care to five casualties and made the vehicles electrically safe for recovery.

The crash involved two vehicles. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

"We wish those involved in the collision a full and speedy recovery."

The stop message was received by fire control at 5.17pm, marking the end of the emergency response.