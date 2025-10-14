Oswestry skate park set for council backing - with officers expected to begin search for sites

Tomorrow - Wednesday, October 15, the authority's cabinet will be asked to agree a recommendation that should spark the assessment of sites in Oswestry to find the location for the new facility.

It comes after the council's economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee received a petition over the issue in July.

That petition asked for the authority to hand over a section of unused land to the north of Oswestry Leisure Centre to the town council for the project.

More than 300 people had signed the petition.

A report prepared for cabinet outlines the broad support for the project, with a recommendation to carry out a detailed examination of the best site in the town.

It states: "This report sets out the recommendation to support the requirement for a new Skatepark and BMX pump track in Oswestry and seeks an officer delegation to undertake a detailed option appraisal to identify a suitable location within Shropshire Council ownership.

"In support of the council’s new direction and aligned to the Shropshire Plan supporting Healthy People, this report recommends supporting the recommendation of the Economy and Environment Scrutiny Committee following discussion of a petition presented to the Committee at its meeting on the 10th July 2025.

"The report sets out the importance of the health benefits, and support for young people in delivering a site to best meet their needs in Oswestry.

"The report recommends supporting the principle of transferring land to Oswestry Town Council for use as a pump track and skate park, enabling the Town Council to invest in the development of the new facility and to take on its future management.

The recommendation is for Shropshire Council officers to undertake a detailed option appraisal exploring "the best potential options for a facility in Oswestry in terms of local need, demographic and suitability".

The report says the process will include liaising with Oswestry Town Council (OTC) "to ensure a coordinated approach to support the funding and operation of the facility", "undertaking a detailed needs analysis", and "arrying out feasibility work to determine a location which can be developed for the intended use whilst providing a safe, accessible environment for young people".

The report will be considered at tomorrow's meeting.