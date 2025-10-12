National Highways said the closure would be taking place on the A5.

The closure will cover the stretch from the Gledrid Roundabout to the English and Welsh border near Oswestry.

It will take place for one night, from 8pm on Monday, November 3, until 6am the following day.

The organisation said the closure will allow cyclical maintenance works to be carried out.

A statement from National Highways said: "The effect of the Order will be to close the A5 between its roundabout junction with the B5070 and Station Road, at Gledrid and the England/Wales border, near Chirk."

Police, fire, and ambulance vehicles will be exempt from the closure.

A diversion route via the B5070 and the A5 and vice versa will be signposted.