Oswestry visitor attraction secures major honour from Tripadvisor

The British Ironwork Centre, based on the outskirts of Oswestry, has been awarded a ‘Travellers Choice’ award for 2025 from the organisation which provides public ratings and reviews.

A spokesman for the ironwork centre said: "While still proudly holding the top spot of ‘#1 thing to do in Shropshire’, we were delighted when Tripadvisor reached out to inform us that we are now among the top 10 per cent of things to do worldwide."

The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award recognises attractions that consistently receive outstanding ratings and demonstrate an exceptional commitment to hospitality excellence.

The Oswestry attraction added: "Here at the Ironworks, we pride ourselves on our phenomenally high standards throughout every aspect of the sculpture park, cafe and showroom."

Tripadvisor said: "Every year, we award travellers' favourite things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months. So our Travellers' Choice Awards ‘Best of the Best’ winners are decided by real travellers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories.”

A spokesman for the Ironworks added: "We are constantly striving to expand and improve our fantastic sculpture park, with incredible new sculptures, delicious cafe goodies and unique handmade products being continuously added to our ever-growing arsenal."