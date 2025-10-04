Fire service warning after discarded wax sparks Oswestry bin fire near gas supply

Ellesmere Fire Station posted about the incident on social media - encouraging people to take care when putting items in the bin.

The post explained that a block of wax had been placed in the wheelie bin outside the property on College Road in Oswestry, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service alerted to the incident at around 7.11pm yesterday - Friday, October 3.

It said: "The fire was out on our arrival however, out of caution, we checked the area with the thermal image camera for hotspots.

The fire service picture showed how the blaze was close to both the electricity and gas supply. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station.

"The fire was accidental, and caused by a hot wax block placed within the bin.

"Care should be taken with items placed in the bin, and the placement of the bin.

The wax had started a fire in the wheelie bin. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station.

"As can be seen in the photo, this bin was very close to the gas main and electrical intake supplying the dwelling.

"Had the fire continued to grow, it is easy to see that damage would have been greater due to the involvement of the gas, or electrical supplies."