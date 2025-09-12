Oswestry councillor in 'shock' after planners recommend approval for 22 bed HMO in former hotel
An Oswestry Councillor has voiced "shock" over planners' decision to recommend approval for a bid to turn a former hotel into a large HMO.
Shropshire Council has been considering an application from Jassy Sindhu of Your Property Ventures for the former Smithfield Hotel on Salop Road in Oswestry - a site which has been closed since 2015.
The proposal requests permission to convert the building into a large House of Multiple Occupation (HMO), containing 22 single bedrooms.
Shropshire Council's planning department has now recommended the scheme is given the green light - with the authority's Northern Planning Committee set to consider the proposal on Tuesday, September 16.