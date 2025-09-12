Oswestry councillor in 'shock' after planners recommend approval for 22 bed HMO in former hotel

Shropshire Council has been considering an application from Jassy Sindhu of Your Property Ventures for the former Smithfield Hotel on Salop Road in Oswestry - a site which has been closed since 2015.

The proposal requests permission to convert the building into a large House of Multiple Occupation (HMO), containing 22 single bedrooms.

Shropshire Council's planning department has now recommended the scheme is given the green light - with the authority's Northern Planning Committee set to consider the proposal on Tuesday, September 16.