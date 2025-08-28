Osnosh, the Oswestry community cafe that has been providing meals using surplus food from supermarkets, has been running the picnic initiative in its sensory garden.

For £4 families were able to enjoy a picnic and a host of traditional activities in the garden, from hopscotch to creating bug boxes for children to take home.

The idea was backed by Wrekin Housing Plus, which provided funding to allow Osnosh to offer the picnics free to its tenants.

Osnosh in Oswesty has been providing picnics for all in its sensory garden as a family initiative throughout the summer holidays

Bex Syrett, project director at Osnosh, said it had been great to see families enjoying the opportunity - with some even returning more than once.

She said: "They loved it and it was so lovely to hear the sounds of children's voices outside having fun and laughing, that was really nice."

Bex said the initiative had provided a great reason to show off Osnosh's sensory garden.

She said: "Because that has just been redesigned this year we wanted to create opportunities for people to come along and enjoy it over the summer, particularly families, so we were very lucky to have some funding from Wrekin Housing Plus."

Bex said they hoped to run similar schemes in the future.

Osnosh first opened in 2019 providing a meal once a week at Holy Trinity Church in Oswestry.

The group's role expanded significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic when it moved into The Centre on Oak Street and provided food for vulnerable people in the community who were isolating.

Earlier this year the group celebrated a momentous day with a visit from the Duke of Edinburgh who got to meet some of the 50 regular volunteers who help out at Osnosh.