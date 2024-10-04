Crunch time as Apple Day is set to fill Oswestry streets and close roads in homage to the humble fruit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The town will be holding its Apple Day at the market in Bailey Head all day.

Roads will be closed as the region pays homage to different varieties of the fruit and what to do with them.

Oswestry Police say Cross Street and the Cross in Oswestry town centre will be close for an extension of the Market for Apple Day and be in effect from 7am to 5pm.

PCSO Andy Neeves, of Oswestry Central police said: "This established annual Apple Day celebrating the apple and healthy eating with lots of interesting varieties of apples and advice on growing by the local orchard group CROP.

"If you have spare apples or home grown produce and want to book a stall, please email davidclough@oswestry-tc.gov.uk."

A spokesperson for Oswestry Town Council said: "Oswestry has a real treat this weekend as we celebrate Apple Day at Oswestry Town Market.

"Come along and browse Oswestry’s incredible range of independent, local market traders, watch the morris dancing, and get expert advice on how to grow your own orchard."

The market will be operating from 9am to 3pm.

And of course the cider version of apples can be celebrated at The Bailey Head pub, near the market, which experts at the Campaign For Real Ale has judged to be one of the very best around for cider (and beer).