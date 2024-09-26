The Bailey Head in Good Beer Guide for eighth year out of eight

The 4,500 pubs listed in the Guide are independently selected by CAMRA volunteers around the country based on the quality of brews sold at the bar – inclusion can never be bought or sold

The Bailey Head has won a place in the guide every year since it was opened by husband and wife team Duncan Borrowman and Grace Goodlad in 2016. The pub is currently West Midlands CAMRA Regional Pub of the Year and Regional Cider Pub of the Year, the first pub to win both the accolades. Over the next couple of weeks it will hear if it has progressed further in the national stages of both awards.

Grace Goodlad, landlady of The Bailey Head said; “It is great to be included in the Good Beer Guide again and we know that it brings many beer tourists to us and as a result to Oswestry. Duncan and I are absolutely delighted to be in the Guide again”