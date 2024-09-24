Man dies as van leaves road and crashes into field near Shropshire border village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the B4396 in Knockin in Oswestry near the English/Welsh border at 5.20pm on Monday.

West Mercia Police say a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was involved or injured in the incident that Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service also attended.

A West Mercia Police statement said: "We were called to a single-vehicle collision on the B4396 in Knockin yesterday, at around 5.20pm. Unfortunately, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"No one else was involved or injured."

Two fire crews were sent from Baschurch and Oswestry Fire Stations, as well as an operations officer to the scene.

The man's van is said to have left the carriageway and come to a rest in a field.

The incident concluded at 5.50pm.