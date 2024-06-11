Male airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Oswestry crash that left two cars alight

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The West Midlands Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the B4064 at 7.25pm on Monday and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car, and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire to the scene.

One male patient was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital while two other people, a man and a woman, were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two cars were involved in the collision. One was an electric car, and both set on fire.

Firefighters from four crews, sent from Ellesmere and Wellington stations, used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival crews discovered two cars that had suffered significant damage and three patients.

"One of whom, a male, was treated for serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

"A man and a woman were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.”