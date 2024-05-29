'Suspicious device' found in woodland on Shropshire/Wales border was mortar shell - police
Police have confirmed that a bomb destroyed in a controlled explosion on the Shropshire/Wales border was a World War Two-era mortar shell.
By Luke Powell
Officers were called to attend a footpath in woodland on the Shropshire/Wales border at around 1.15pm yesterday.
A member of the public discovered a potentially explosive device which West Mercia Police today confirmed was a World War Two mortar shell.
Officers attended the scene in Rhydycroesau and put a cordon in place. An Explosives Ordnance Disposal squad then carried out a controlled explosion of the shell.