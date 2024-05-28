Bomb squad called to dispose of 'suspicious device' in woodland near Oswestry

West Mercia Police officers attended the scene in the woods at Rhydycroesau, west of Oswestry, after a 'suspicious device' was located by a member of the public on Tuesday.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was asked to attend and the device, described as 'live ordnance' was 'rendered safe at the scene'.

EOD technicians help to dispose of old or unstable explosives.

Police confirmed that there was no danger to the public.

West Mercia Police reminded residents not to touch such devices when they are found but to report them immediately.