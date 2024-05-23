Woman, 91, rescued from house fire in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It happened at Cherry Tree Drive in Oswestry.

An Oswestry Fire Station spokesman said: "At 7am, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Oswestry where an elderly lady was trapped inside the house and unable to leave of her own accord.

"Upon arrival, Oswestry crews were confronted with a kitchen fire and a smoke-logged kitchen. A 91-year-old female was found inside, unable to leave. Oswestry firefighters had to force entry via the back door, successfully rescuing the lady and bringing her to safety. She was assessed by FREC trained staff and then again by paramedics upon their arrival.

"In addition to extinguishing the fire, our team installed new smoke alarms in the house to ensure future safety.

"Please ensure your smoke alarms are in working order and tested regularly!"

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Ellesmere and Oswestry with an operations officer also in attendance.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for information.