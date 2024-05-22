Help hospice 'support children with life-threatening conditions' with charity ride

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This year, participants in the charity bike ride on August 11 can decide between two scenic routes, setting off from Oswestry's Hope House children's hospice and pedalling either the 56-mile route to Lake Vyrnwy, or lengthy 70-mile distance to Lake Bala.

The ride will finish at Hope House's hospice in Morda.

The children's hospices provide specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 children and their families each year - at a cost of £7.5 million.

Last year's challenge raised £15,000.

Event organiser Bekkie Fardoe hopes to see great support for the charity ride.

She said: "We’ve seen a steady influx of enquiries from established bike teams and enthusiastic groups and individuals. We're hoping to welcome back regular supporters and attract new cyclists along too.

"Funds raised through our events support local children with life-threatening conditions and their families to benefit from the care and support they need.

"The day itself is also a fantastic celebration of cycling, fun, and beautiful English and Welsh countryside."

Hundreds of new and experienced cyclists are expected to join the event. Early bird entry costs £27.50 - lasting until July 14. After this date, the event will cost riders £35 and limited entry will be available on the day.

Cyclists must be 16 or over to take part in the charity ride and can purchase Hope House cycle jerseys, available at £30 each.

Participants will receive a goodie bag which includes a specially designed water bottle, and refreshments will be served at a halfway station with afternoon tea provided after the ride.