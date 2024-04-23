Bloomin' heck is it that time of the year again? It's time to enter Oswestry in Bloom

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The town won the title Best Large Town in the Country at the Britain in Bloom awards last year a fact that gives the those behind the win a rosy glow.

Even thought the rules state that Oswestry must wait to be selected again in a few years’ time the town is not sitting on its laurels.

So now it is time to enter your garden, business, or container, but you must submit your entry by Friday June 21. Judges will start inspecting all entries in July.

Judge Gareth Manning. Picture: Graham Mitchell

There are lots of categories, and entries are welcomed from residents, businesses, and community groups.

Councillor Olly Rose as mayor visited some of last year’s entrants.

Councillor Rose said: “What an absolute privilege to view the entries and the beautiful gardens and businesses.

Judging of commercial premises. Picture: Graham Mitchell

"I would love to see as many businesses as possible enter the Oswestry in Bloom competition this year as flowers and plants really help to increase biodiversity and wildlife, as well as brighten up the areas we live and work in.

"There are so many categories to enter, something for everyone.”

Town centre baskets. Picture: Graham Mitchell

Natalie Bainbridge, who chairs Oswestry in Bloom, said: “Having local businesses so keen to sponsor our awards shows how much the work of our residents and volunteers is appreciated.

"In 2024 we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of Britain in Bloom, and this year’s theme is Friendship. We have set the shop window competition to reflect Garden Friends and are really looking forward to seeing the results.”

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony which will take place in the autumn with a trophy awarded to the winner of each category.

Volunteers at Christmas parade. Picture: Graham Mitchell

This year each category will be sponsored by a local business. So far sponsors include Oswestry Life, Oswestry BID, AICO, Cambrian Hearing, Roche, Oswestry Borderland Tourism, North Shropshire College, Oswalds Cars, Black Hawk Laser, Stans Supermarket, iHeat and Agritel.

The categories are: Best Commercial Premises (Town Centre); Best Commercial Premises (Industrial Estate); Best Dressed Window Display; Best School Project; Best Community Project; Best Residential Front Garden. Gardens will be divided into small and large. Best Back Garden. Gardens will be divided into small and large; Best Residential Container Garden; Best Residential Kitchen Garden; Best Pub or Hotel and Young Gardener.

You can find out more information and even enter on-line from Oswestry in Bloom’s website: . Entry forms will be available at The Guildhall and the Library.