Sparks fly with energy companies at loggerheads over plans for new county pylon line

Green GEN Cymru wants to build the 31-mile 132kv 'Vyrnwy-Frankton' line, made up of 27-metre high 'steel lattice pylons' from the 'Llyn Lort Energy Park' to the west of Llanfair Caereinion in Powys, to Frankton near Oswestry.

But it has now emerged that both SP Energy Networks and National Grid are opposed to the plan.

A spokesman for SP Energy Networks said the scheme risks taking an "uncoordinated approach" to energy infrastructure in the region.

The opposition is understood to relate to as yet unconfirmed plans for an even larger power line in the area.

Last October, both SP and National Grid said the route for the power line would take up space which it had allocated for a 400kv connection – as part of national infrastructure projects.

That plan has since been withdrawn from the list of proposed national infrastructure projects, but National Grid said that "a wide range of potential options" are now being worked on for the area.

In response to the opposition Green Gen Cymru has said that action needs to be taken quickly to meet renewables targets and tackle the climate emergency.