Major road near Oswestry blocked after two lorries collide and car damaged by crash debris

Two HGVs collided on the A483 south of Oswestry at around 1.30pm on Friday.

Police reported the road was blocked while officers dealt with the incident, in which a car had also been damaged by debris.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers attended a collision this afternoon following a call we received around 1.30pm.

"Two lorries had collided on the A483 Morda Junction to the Mile End roundabout and the debris from the collision had damaged a car.

"Thankfully, no injuries to report and the road is now reopened."