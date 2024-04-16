Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Friday, March 8, a woman was airlifted to hospital following the incident on Trefonen Road, Oswestry, at around 7am.

A car hit a brick wall and a female pedestrian suffered “serious injuries”.

The Trefonen Road junction with Old Mapsis Way in Morda was closed for several hours following the collision, while police carried out enquiries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Trefonen Road at 6.58am, sending two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

A spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff discovered a car that had overturned and the pedestrian, a woman, who had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

“They immediately began administering emergency care at the scene before airlifting the patient to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“The driver of the car, a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

Officers say various witnesses have been spoken to, however it is thought there may be another witness who police are yet to speak to and could help with further enquiries.

The witness is urged to contact police by emailing dean.fitzpatrick@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting reference 00060_I_08032024.