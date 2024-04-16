Family of 'kind, funny' 22-year-old Oswestry woman killed in car crash pay tribute

The family of "bright, kind, funny and beautiful" Tallie Brazier paid tribute after her death following a two-car crash near Ellesmere Port.

At around 1.50pm on Monday police were called to the scene of a crash involving a green Hyundai Veloster and a grey Vauxhall Astra on the A5117 in Elton.

Three people had sustained serious injuries: a 50-year-old woman in one car, and Tallie and a 23-year-old man in the second car.

All three were taken to hospital where Tallie sadly died a short time later. The man and the 50-year-old woman remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Tallie's family said in a statement released on Tuesday by Cheshire Police: "We are completely devastated at the loss of our wonderful daughter Tallie.

“She was bright, kind, funny and beautiful with a whole life of adventures in front of her.

“Everyone that met her loved her.

“For us, her parents, her sister, her boyfriend, family and friends our lives will always be less shiny from now on. We will love her and miss her forever."

Police want anyone with information on the crash to come forward. Anyone who witnessed the crash, saw the prior driving of either vehicle or has dashcam footage should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or cheshire.police.uk quoting log number 1800981.