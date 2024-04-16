Community rallies round rugby teen following brain tumour diagnoses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hugh Sharpe was rushed to Birmingham Children's Hospital last week following the shock diagnosis, where he had a lengthy operation.

After hearing of their Under 15's captain's plight, Oswestry Rugby Club, immediately rallied round and arranged a fundraising tournament for Friday.

In a statement, the club posted a picture of Hugh and said: “This is Hugh. Our under 15's Captain. A humble, hard working second row.

“Hugh doesn’t do fancy stuff, we don’t think he has ever scored a try in an Oswestry shirt, but what he does do is battle for his team.

“You’ll find him at the bottom of a ruck, on the line making a try saving tackle, pushing a teammate over the line and supporting others with big hugs in times of need.

“Now Hugh is in his time of need. Immediately after the diagnosis, Hugh was rushed into Birmingham children’s hospital where on Thursday he had a lengthy operation to remove the tumour. The surgeon’s were happy with the results, but this is just the start of his journey.

"On Friday we have a round robin of under 15's teams joining us at the club. Our under 15's boys wanted to do something to support Hugh and his family and on Friday we will dedicate funds raised to support this cause.

"Chester RUFC, COBRA Rugby Club, Shrewsbury Rugby Club, Telford Hornets RFC and Whitchurch Rugby Club - Shropshire have all kindly agreed to support us and we would like to thank all of them for doing so.

“If you can make it to the club on Friday join us for some great rugby.

“When you buy a burger and a raffle ticket the funds will go to Hugh’s family helping with the cost of hotels, and train travel to Birmingham.”

They also set up a Gofundme page to assist Hugh's family with the cost of hotels and train travel to Birmingham while High makes his recovery - with more than £5,000 already raised.

Other businesses in the area have also rallied round.

Blackthorn Fishery has put up a weekend stay for one of its pine lodges for auction, with the proceeds going to Hugh's family.

You can support Oswestry Rugby Club's appeal for Hugh by visiting: gofundme.com/f/hugh-fund