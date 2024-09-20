One taken to hospital after van overturns in field off Shropshire A-road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to the A483 in Sweeney, Oswestry in the early hours of today after the crash just off the carriageway.

Reports say the van had overturned after colliding with a field wall.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received reports of the incident at 3.49am and mobilised three crews from Oswestry and Ellesmere fire stations. The police and ambulance personnel also attended.

The fire service said it received reports of a person trapped in the vehicle, but they had been able to free themselves by the time crews arrived. One person was taken to hospital.

Crews used dry powder extinguishers, hosereel jets, small gear and a thermal imaging camera to make the vehicle safe.

A post by Oswestry Fire Station on Facebook said: "At 3.49am SFRS Fire Control received a call about a road traffic collision in Oswestry. Three fire engines were mobilised from Oswestry and Ellesmere, along with an Operations Officer.

"Ambulance service and police were also on scene.

"One casualty was initially reported trapped in a van that had overturned in a field after colliding with a field wall. Upon arrival, the casualty had self-extricated.

"Crews stabilised the vehicle. The incident concluded at 4.30am with the air ambulance also booking attendance. Casualty has now been transported to hospital."