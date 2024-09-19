Bank manager stole more than £40,000 from Oswestry branch to feed his gambling habit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Robert Wilson, aged 34, was the branch manager at the town's Church Street branch of Nationwide Building Society, having worked his way up after starting as a customer representative in 2015.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard in Thursday that Wilson of Ffordd Pentre, Mold, Clwyd began stealing the bank's money over 42-month period from September 2019 until April 2023.

The court heard that he stole £34,020.85 from his own till at the bank, and adjusted receipts on the bank's accounting systems known as the SAMM and BOSSS Journal viewers ot cover his track and also allow him to steal a further £7,090 from the bank,

Wilson, who appeared before Judge John Butterfield KC on Thursday for his sentencing hearing, had previously admitted one count of theft and one count of false accounting at a magistrates hearing in July.