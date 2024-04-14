Shropshire Star
Police officer's surprise expensive discovery investigating suspected fly-tip

A police officer looking to help with a broken down car made an unusual and expensive discovery – hidden in the bushes.

By Dominic Robertson
The officer found 90 bottles hidden in the hedge

Police Community Support Officer Kurt Mabe, who covers the Oswestry Central patch, made the find when he spotted what he thought was a fly tip.

Professional curiosity led the officer to investigate the discovery – and instead of a fly-tip found more than £3,000 worth of expensive alcohol bottles, hidden in the bushes.

A total of 90 bottles were stashed in the bush, with some worth as much as £60 each.

The officer said he had also found a barbecue and a child's toy with the unusual haul.

He said: "While on a log for a broken down car, I saw what I thought was a fly tip.

"It turned out not to be rubbish at all, but a very large amount of expensive alcohol hidden in the bushes.

"In total 90 bottles of various makes ranging from £19 to £60 per bottle totalling £3,072.50.

"Also found was a BBQ set and a child's toy giving a grand total of £3156.50."

