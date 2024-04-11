Could your children design Shropshire’s next road safety superhero?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council's sustainable travel team will soon be asking children to create a new ‘superhero squad’ to support children with their learning.

The ‘Our Journey’ programme will be aimed at students in primary schools and will launch in September 2024.

Students at Woodside Primary School in Oswestry have already designed ‘Super Zeb’ the road safety Zebra who will be turned into an animated character later this term.

Next week, other schools will be invited to come up with their own characters.

Schools will be contacted on Monday, April 15 with details on how to enter the competition. The deadline for entries is Friday, May 24.

Teachers will be asked to select the best entries from their schools, which will then be judged by the council’s sustainable travel team, along with Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, Kirstie Hurst-Knight.

Prizes will be awarded to the winning children and schools.

Councillor Hurst-Knight, said: “We love Super Zeb and now we want to give children at all the primary schools in our area the chance to design their own superhero too. I hope as many schools and children as possible will take up our invitation.

“Your designs could be anything you want, but you might like to design a superhero based around the names of road crossings – a pelicans, toucan, puffin, tiger or even a Pegasus.

“Three winning designs will be selected from across the county and will be turned into animated characters and used in a new series of road safety education films in the year ahead.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing and judging all the entries.”