'Truly terrible' – Hospital trust apologises to devastated husband over standard of care provided to late wife
A hospital trust has apologised over failings in the care of an elderly woman which have been described as "truly terrible" by her husband.
Trevor Harris, 84, from Oswestry, said he and his family had been left distraught at the standard of care provided to his late wife, Lynne, when she was admitted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in 2021.
Mrs Harris, who had dementia, had suffered a number of infections which led to her developing sepsis, requiring treatment at the hospital.
Mr Harris, who ran Oswestry's Regal cinema for many years, said they had been shocked at the lack of basic care and kindness shown to his wife, detailing a number of significant issues over her treatment, adding: "This should never happen to anyone."
He explained that Mrs Harris, who was 79 when she died, had been listed as 'nil by mouth'.
But the status meant that she went two days without anything to drink from staff, leading to her developing mouth ulcers, and leaving her unable to eat or drink properly when she was returned to a care home.