'Truly terrible' – Hospital trust apologises to devastated husband over standard of care provided to late wife

Trevor Harris, 84, from Oswestry, said he and his family had been left distraught at the standard of care provided to his late wife, Lynne, when she was admitted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in 2021.

Mrs Harris, who had dementia, had suffered a number of infections which led to her developing sepsis, requiring treatment at the hospital.

Mr Harris, who ran Oswestry's Regal cinema for many years, said they had been shocked at the lack of basic care and kindness shown to his wife, detailing a number of significant issues over her treatment, adding: "This should never happen to anyone."

He explained that Mrs Harris, who was 79 when she died, had been listed as 'nil by mouth'.

Trevor and Lynne Harris got married in 1962.

Trevor and Lynne Harris were married for 67 and a half years.

Mr Harris said they felt let down by the standard of care offered to his wife.

But the status meant that she went two days without anything to drink from staff, leading to her developing mouth ulcers, and leaving her unable to eat or drink properly when she was returned to a care home.