Signs for charity shop to take over former Argos store amongst latest planning applications

Shropshire Council has published a list of the most recent submissions to its planning department, which include new homes, solar panels, and work to listed buildings.

The proposals include a request for change of use for the rear of a shop in Whitchurch. The plan, for 10b Green End, Whitchurch, asks to change the back of the ground floor of the shop from ‘retail’ to ‘residential’, with an independent access. The application also includes a proposal to convert the loft as an extension to the first floor dwelling. The retail area will be maintained at the front.

A plan for 75 homes on land at Stoke Heath Camp, Warrant Road, Stoke Heath, has also been submitted. It asks for permission to demolish existing buildings on the site before putting in infrastructure as part of the development.

Meanwhile a charity is asking the council for approval for a number of signs at a new flagship shop. Hope House, which is setting up the shop in the former Argos on Smithfield Street in Oswestry, has asked for permission to add the signs to the property.

Solar panels could also be added to the rear garden of a property at Marchamley. The proposal is for Bench Mark Cottage.

Permission is meanwhile being sought for a new agricultural building on in Broseley. The building would be built on land next to Cockbird Cottage, on Balls Lane.

A property could also get a new garage if planners approve the proposal. The application, for 37 Broadway, Shifnal, asks permission to demolish an existing garage and build a new double garage with a workshop, gym and loft storage in its place.

Meanwhile repairs could take place to a town-centre shop front, if the proposal is agreed. An application for Jessops on Mardol in Shrewsbury asks for consent to repair the wooden shop front, add new render to the side of the building, with new stone ledges for four existing side windows.The council will decide on the proposals at a later date.