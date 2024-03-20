Two car crash in Oswestry - police and firefighters sent to the scene

Firefighters were also sent to the scene of the collision between two saloon vehicles, which happened on Shrewsbury Road this morning.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 10.19am on Wednesday, March 20, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an RTC (road traffic collision) incident in Oswestry.

"Two private saloon vehicles involved. Crews made vehicle safe using small tools." A winch was also used.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry.