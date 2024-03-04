25-metre high 5G mast gets the go-ahead

Icon Tower's proposal for land owned by Oswestry Livestock Auctions on Shrewsbury Road in Oswestry, can now go ahead after the Shropshire Council decision.

The proposal is for a 'telecommunications base station', including a 25 'lattice tower supporting up to 12 antennas and up to four dishes'.

The fenced compound will deliver a range of connections ranging from 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile through to fixed wireless broadband, emergency radio services, broadcast and local wireless services.

In its application for the site the company said the development is needed to provide connections for the country's four main mobile phone operators – Vodaphone, EE, Three, and O2, as well as 100 other smaller networks.