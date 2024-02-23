Shropshire's most expensive home - with helicopter landing pad - up for sale at a cool £12.5m

Boasting seven bedrooms, 47 acres of land, an indoor swimming pool complex and even its very own helicopter landing pad - The Mount in Oswestry is the most expensive valuable residential piece of real estate in the county at £12.5 million.

And if you want to put in a bid, according to Zoopla, a regular five per cent mortgage on the property will set you back an eye-watering £65,000 a month.

Put on the market by Savills in Telford, the Mount is described as a "an exquisite country house built to the very highest of standards incorporating state of the art technology and materials".

The house was originally part of the Brogyntyn Estate and belonged to the late Lord Harlech. The original Edwardian country house was demolished about 20 years ago, and the new home built in its place.

The Mount in Oswestry

Tony Morris-Eyton, property agent at Savills said it was the most important property his branch has had on the market in the 25 years since it was set up.

He told the Shropshire Star: "For me this is the most exciting property to come to the market this year in Shropshire. It is certainly the most valuable house in Shropshire. I set this Savills office up 25 years ago and it is the most important house we have had for sale.

"It is a very, very special property. Everything is done to the most intricate detail. The architect was Andrew Arrol of Arrol and Partners - perhaps the doyen of countryside properties.